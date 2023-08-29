Skip to Content
Streetsblog Los Angeles home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Today's Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines

9:40 AM PDT on August 29, 2023

Detour maps for Metro North County 5 Freeway widening Weldon Canyon bridge demolition, which had been planned for this weekend but has been postponed

  • Metro Transit Ridership Grew 15% In July (Pasadena Now)
  • Metro Won't Add More Transit Service For Beyoncé Concerts (LAT)
  • LAX People Mover Delayed 4 Months (L.A. Biz Journal)
  • Former L.A. Gadfly Beeber At Heart Of Speed Camera Opposition (SBCA)
  • Jury Awards $23.8M To Family Of LAPD Shooting Victim (LAT)
  • Metro Delays North County 5 Freeway Widening Bridge Demolition (SC Signal)
  • 53-Unit Affordable Housing Building Proposed In Hollywood (Urbanize)
  • Carnage: Hit-and-Run Driver Kills Pedestrian In Northridge (Daily News)
    • Family Mourns Sisters Killed In Uber Crash (KTLA)
  • Committee To Tour 710 Freeway Stub Tomorrow (Pasadena Now)
  • L.A. Breaks Ground On $21.6M Pershing Square Re-Vamp (Urbanize)
  • Heat Scorching Southern California (KTLA)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Los Angeles

The Week In...

The Week In Livable Streets

C (Green Line) Line partial closure, 5 Freeway widening, Metro active transportation plan, and more

August 28, 2023
Today's Headlines

Monday’s Headlines

August 28, 2023
Streetsblog LA is supported by Foothill Transit

Foothill Transit Summer Sale - 50% Off, 100% Go

Save now
Summer Sale - 50% Off, 100% Go. Streetsblog LA is supported by Foothill Transit.
Bureau of Engineering - LADPW

It’s 2023 and L.A. City Is Still Widening Lots of Roads

L.A. City street widening is expensive, and adversely impacts safety, health, climate, air, water, noise, housing, historic preservation, and more.

August 25, 2023
Today's Headlines

Friday’s Headlines

August 25, 2023
See all posts