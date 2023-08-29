SGV Connect 116: Strategic Parking Plan and Safe Parking in Pasadena

This week's SGV Connect focuses on two different parking programs in Pasadena.

As the city closes in on approving its Citywide Parking Strategic Plan, the pod welcomes retired UCLA economics professor and parking guru Donald Shoup. Shoup's The High Cost of Free Parking is still essential reading for urban planners decades after its original publication. Shoup was involved when Pasadena first considered and implemented then-very-innovative variable parking prices for its Playhouse District.

As you can imagine, he has a lot to say. If you prefer to read a transcript, find it here.

Our second interview is with Tashera Taylor, Melody McNulty, and Catherine Cheung of Foothill Unity Center. Foothill Unity is currently piloting a safe parking program in a church lot in Pasadena. Safe parking is a program where people living in their car can apply for space to park every night in a safe environment where they have access to running water, food and social services.

The interviewees outline Foothill's safe parking program, how they plan to grow, and the important social program and relief that has developed for parkers taking part.

Read the transcript of the interview here.

