Today's Headlines

Friday’s Headlines

9:20 AM PDT on August 18, 2023

Climate-fueled August hurricane expected to pelt Southern California and Mexico

  • Hurricane Hilary Likely To Coincide With Sunday's CicLAvia (Biking in L.A.)
    • Dire Climate Predictions Are Here Now (LAT)
  • Positive Metro Transit Ridership Numbers Post-Connector (@numble)
  • Nearly 2/3rds Of L.A. COVID Relief Went To Law Enforcement (L.A. Taco)
  • Bass, Metro Respond To KCAL Story Finding Trace Drugs At Station Spaces
  • Inglewood Mayor, Council Clash Over Ped Improvements (2UrbanGirls)
  • More On Cops With Lassos On Metro Transit (LAT)
  • More On Marina Central Park Proposal (Urbanize)
  • 105-Unit TOC Development Under Construction By Leimert Park (Urbanize)
  • Norwalk Looks To Improve Dangerous 105/Studebaker Intersection (Patriot)
  • Give Input On Pasadena Parking Plan By Midnight Today (Pasadena Now)
  • How CA High-Speed Rail Could Be Accelerated (KTLA)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA

Freeways

How Future Metro Freeway Expansion could Mitigate Increased Driving – Part 2

VMT mitigation is likely to be a litmus test for Metro's commitment to climate action. Will the mitigation skeptics water the program down to opaque meaninglessness? Or will Metro pivot toward sustainability and equity?

August 17, 2023
Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines

August 17, 2023
Air Quality

Environmental Justice Advocates Sue Air District over Lax Ozone Pollution Rule

"Our ask to the South Coast AQMD is simple: comply with the Clean Air Act and hold refineries, power plants, and other large polluters accountable for emissions that plague vulnerable communities throughout Los Angeles, Riverside, and San Bernardino Counties."

August 16, 2023
Today's Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines

August 16, 2023
