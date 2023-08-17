Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines

9:08 AM PDT on August 17, 2023

West Hollywood’s rendering of proposed protected bike lanes on Fountain Avenue

  • Michael Schneider Editorial: Ban Cars From Streets At Schools (LAT)
  • Earthjustice Attorney Adds More To Ozone EJ Lawsuit Story (@LASmogGuy Twitter)
  • West Hollywood Fountain Protected Bike Lane At Council Next Week (WeHoVille)
  • Streets For All Proposes Removing Marina Freeway, For Bikeway and Busway
  • How To Find A Less-Smoggy Place To Live In L.A. (LAT)
  • Design Chosen For River Taylor Yard Park (Eastsider)
  • Carnage: Suspect Arrested In Deadly Riverside DUI Hit-and-Run (LAT)
    • Driver Hit and Killed Lancaster Bicyclist (AV Times)
    • Torrance Driver Arrested for Threatening Then Crashing Into Person (Daily News)
    • Pasadena Man Killed In Riverside County Big Rig Crash (Pasadena Now)
  • Pasadena 710 Stub Tour Canceled Due To Charter Bus No-Show (Pasadena Now)
  • It's Not Too Late To Curb Climate Crisis, Press Your Local Elected Official (LAT)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA

More from Streetsblog Los Angeles

Air Quality

Environmental Justice Advocates Sue Air District over Lax Ozone Pollution Rule

"Our ask to the South Coast AQMD is simple: comply with the Clean Air Act and hold refineries, power plants, and other large polluters accountable for emissions that plague vulnerable communities throughout Los Angeles, Riverside, and San Bernardino Counties."

August 16, 2023
Today's Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines

August 16, 2023
bicycle lanes

Why Do We Love Cars More Than We Love Our Children?

The county spent $8.9M redoing Huntington Drive and didn't make it safe for bicycling. What if we had given up a lane to create a place for bicycles that is physically separated from all those speeding cars?

Liz Schiller
August 15, 2023
See all posts