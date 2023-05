Today’s Headlines

Rider Stabs, Critically Injures Metro Bus Driver In Woodland Hills (LAT, Daily News)

…Police Seek Stabbing Suspect Shown In Video (KTLA)

LAT Editorial: CA Should Legalize Speed Cameras

The Source Previews Today’s 10 a.m. Metro Board Meeting

L.A. City Planning’s Proposed Citywide Adaptive Reuse Ordinance (Urbanize)

Santa Monica Adding Curb-Protection To Ocean Blvd Bike Lanes (Patch)

Hermosa Beach Bike Activist Honored With Bike Corral (Daily Breeze)

Carnage: Reward Offered In Deadly South L.A. Hit-and-Run (KTLA, CBS)

…DUI Suspect Arrested In Multi-Car Crash In Canyon Country (SC Signal)

Opinion: Why Metro Transit Should Be Free (LAT)

La Podcast Talks About Transit, Budgets, Strikes, and La Sombrita

