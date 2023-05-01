This Week In Livable Streets
May Day marches, city budgeting, DTLA and Hollywood Community Plan adoptions, LADOT Avalon-MLK-Gage improvements meeting, bike Covina, Metro Public Safety and D (Purple) Line meetings, and more:
- All week: The L.A. City Council Budget, Finance and Innovation Committee is holding its annual multi-day hearings on the city budget. The hearing is being broadcast live on Channel 35, via the City Clerk Calendar, and on YouTube. The live audio of the hearing is available via telephone at: (213) 621-CITY (Metro), (818) 904-9450 (Valley), (310) 471-CITY (Westside), and (310) 547-CITY (San Pedro Area). The committee is hearing from a list of city departments and taking public comment from members of the public in-person only, with no public comment by phone. Find the agenda here.
- All month – May is Bike Month, with Bike to School Day 3/3, Bike Week May 15-19 and Bike Day Thursday, 5/18. Read about Metro participation, including Metro Bike Share discounts, at The Source.
- Monday 5/1 – It’s May Day today and the theme for the downtown march organized by a long list of partner organizations “Solidarity is Power: Right to Unionize, Right to Strike, Right to Housing, & Right to Citizenship.” Marchers will demonstrate in support of “a path to citizenship, housing, worker protections, healthcare, and liberation to show our common humanity.” Marchers will gather at Olympic and Broadway at 4 p.m. to march at 5 p.m., per the event Facebook page. Other marches include: the Revolution Club LA’s 3 p.m. planned demonstration in Little Tokyo at First and Central and a 4:30 p.m. Boyle Heights rally that will begin at Mathews Street and Cesar Chavez Avenue, head to the Hollenbeck Community Police Station for a protest, and then end up at Mariachi Plaza.
- Tuesday 5/2 – Tomorrow at 6 p.m., Metro will host one additional virtual community input meeting to plan Metro C and K Line operations. Access/participation details at The Source. The public can also view Metro’s presentation, and give input via an online survey.
- Wednesday 5/3 – The L.A. City Transportation Department (LADOT), with Metro, Streets Are For Everyone, and L.A. Neighborhood Land Trust, will host a focus group on proposed active transportation improvements on Avalon Boulevard, Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, and Gage Avenue. The meeting will take place from 6-7 p.m. at the Fremont Wellness Center and Community Garden, at 7821 Avalon in South Los Angeles. Register for the free event at LANLT sign-up form. Project information at LADOT project webpage.
- Wednesday 5/3 – Metro will host a 12-1 p.m. Lunch and Learn Webinar updating interested parties about Metro D Line (Purple) subway extension construction for segments 1, 2 and 3, which take the Wilshire Subway from its current Wilshire/Western terminus all the way to the Westwood VA. Meeting details at Metro event page.
- Wednesday 5/3 – Both the Hollywood Community Plan and Downtown Community Plan and new Zoning Code will go before the full City Council at 10 a.m. for final adoption. Find documents related to the Hollywood Community Plan here. See a summary of the PLUM committee’s amendments to the Planning Commission’s recommendations re the downtown plan here. Find the council agenda here.
- Thursday 5/4 – Metro’s Public Safety Advisory Committee (PSAC) will meet from 6-7:30 p.m. at Metro’s One Gateway Plaza headquarters, behind Union Station in downtown L.A. Meeting information at Metro event page. Agenda should be posted at Metro PSAC webpage.
- Saturday 5/6 – ActiveSGV will host a Covina Community Bike Ride designed for riders to learn about Covina’s Active Streets and Multimodal Connectivity Plan (CASMCP) for a sustainable transportation future. The event has limited e-bike reservations available – reserve an e-bike spot early. Meet at 9:00 a.m. for 9:30 a.m. roll-out from Heritage Plaza Park at 400 N. Citrus Avenue in Covina. Details and RSVP at Eventbrite.
Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars? Email joe [at] streetsblog.org