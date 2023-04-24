626 Golden Streets Heart of the Foothills 2023 – Open Thread

ActiveSGV hosted its Heart of the Foothills 626 Golden Streets open streets event yesterday, spanning the cities of Claremont, Pomona, La Verne, and San Dimas. Tens of thousands of people enjoyed bicycling, walking, running, scootering, skating and more on quiet car-free streets. The event was presented by Metro and funded through the agency’s Open Streets Grant Program.

The 6.5-mile long route primarily took place on Bonita Avenue and Arrow Highway, including connections to Pomona and Claremont Metrolink Stations.

The all-ages event drew numerous families, many with kids on bikes with training wheels, who took to bicycling in the middle of streets that on most days are much too dangerous to enjoy. Activity hubs, historic downtowns, parks, restaurants were crowded with smiling participants.

Readers – how was your experience at yesterday’s Golden Streets event?

Streetsblog's San Gabriel Valley coverage is supported by Foothill Transit

