Thursday’s Headlines

LAPD Was Crossing Against Red Light in Crash that Killed Pedestrian and Injured Six in Hollywood
The department says the officers had turned on their lights and sirens just before crossing, but won't say why they did so.
Freeway Drivers Keep Slamming into Bridge Railing in Griffith Park
Drivers keep smashing the Riverside Drive Bridge railing - plus a few other Griffith Park bike/walk updates