Today’s Headlines

L.A. Gets Failing Grade In Air Quality Report (LAT, LAist)

Delayed LB Port Bridge Bikeway Opening May 20 (LongBeachIze)

Santa Monica Starting Vision Zero Improvements On Wilshire (SM Lookout)

Advocates Rally For L.A. Social Housing (Daily News)

LAPD Officer Suspended for 10 Days For Fireworks Detonation Debacle (LAT)

Carnage: Man Dies Days After North LB Hit-and-Run Crash (LB Post)

Metro, Pasadena Transit Offer Free Rides For Earth Day (Pasadena Now)

Long Beach Is Increasing Oil Drilling (KNOCK-LA)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA