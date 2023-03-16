SGV Connect 108: State Senate Candidate Sasha Renée Pérez

Damien Newton and Chris Greenspon catch up with Alhambra City Councilmember and State Senate candidate Sasha Renée Pérez on the state of her candidacy and what is going on in Alhambra. The interview, the first in a series on the election, pings back and forth between her work in Alhambra and her vision for Senate District 25

This is Pérez’s third time on SGV Connect. To listen to the other podcasts, click here. To read a transcript of the interview, click here.

