CicLAvia Opens the West San Fernando Valley 2023 – Open Thread

Southern California’s popular open streets festival CicLAvia touched down in the West San Fernando Valley yesterday. Through the L.A. City communities of Reseda, Canoga Park, and Winnetka, , four miles of Sherman Way were closed to cars and open to people on foot, bike, scooter, skate, wheelchair, and more.

The region has been experiencing an unusually forceful and unseasonably cold series of storms bringing lots of rain and even some snow, but, though it was a cold cloudy day, the event ended up falling on a dry day between two storms. The course was marked with plenty of puddles, cold winds, and a few downed trees – but no actual rain (as occurred during the prior December 2019 CicLAvia there.)

It wasn’t as crowded as CicLAvias in the more transit-accessible central city, but tens of thousands of Angelenos – including many young children with their families – showed up and enjoyed themselves. Along the route, businesses and activity hubs were crowded. There appeared to be a little higher percentage than usual of folks enjoying the route on foot – mostly walking, some jogging/running. Though, as is typical with most CicLAvia events, the majority of participants were on bike.

A gorgeously crisp day for a west Valley @CicLAvia but I kept getting distracted by the stark white peaks in the distance creating some very unexpected vistas. SnowLAvia? ❄️ pic.twitter.com/R6IO5j9AN7 — Alissa Walker (@awalkerinLA) February 27, 2023

Grateful for LADOT’s Special Traffic Operations! Many new staff members supported both the recovery from the storm and today’s @CicLAvia allowing Angelenos to enjoy open streets in the San Fernando Valley pic.twitter.com/Kb0zOO0cE2 — LADOT (@LADOTofficial) February 26, 2023

Readers – how was your experience at yesterday’s CicLAvia?

The next CicLAvia will take place Sunday April 16 on a central Los Angeles route extending from Pico Union to Mid-City, mostly on Venice and Washington Boulevards.