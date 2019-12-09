CicLAvia in the West San Fernando Valley – Open Thread

Scattered morning showers dampened yesterday’s West San Fernando Valley CicLAvia, but still thousands of people showed up and enjoyed miles of open streets. CicLAvia: The Valley took place on a straight-line course extending for five miles of Sherman Way though the L.A. City neighborhoods of Canoga Park, Winnetka, and Reseda.

The inclement weather likely turned some participants away, but by early afternoon gray cloudy skies gave way to the kind of intense blue that only comes around after rain has cleansed the L.A. basin air. Many participants braved the rain, donning rain ponchos or carrying umbrellas – some ducking under awnings when the strongest of the storms passed over. Some cyclists and pedestrians dressed up in festive holiday costumes.

Families, groups, and individuals walked, biked, pedi-cabbed, skated, strollered, and more. Hubs featured music, games, booths, food trucks, and activities for kids. Along the route, numerous businesses, pop-ups, and churches welcomed participants.

Readers – how was your experience at yesterday’s CicLAvia: The Valley?