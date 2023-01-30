Today’s Headlines
- LB Traffic Deaths Spiked For Last 3 Years (LB Post)
- In Venice, Black Lives Matter Protest Police Killings (KTLA)
- Metro Releases Draft EIR For Torrance C Line Extension (Urbanize)
- LAX Peoplemover/Expansion More Than Halfway Done (Daily Breeze)
- Carnage: One Dead, One Seriously Injured In Wrigley Car Crash (LB Post)
…Driver Crashes Into, Kills Cyclist In Pomona (Biking in L.A.)
…Two People Critically Injured In Reseda Car Crash (KTLA)
…Hit-and-Run Driver Kills Bicyclist In Fullerton (2UrbanGirls)
…Mountain Lion P-81 Apparently Killed In PCH Car Crash (LAT, LAist, KTLA)
- 6-Story 67-Unit Senior Housing Planned Near Hollywood/Highland Station (Urbanize)
- Pico Rivera Approves 255 Mixed-Use Development (Los Cerritos News)
- Construction Underway On 292-Unit Development At L Line Duarte Station (Urbanize)
- More Than A Million Undocumented Immigrants Gained CA Drivers Licenses (LAist)
