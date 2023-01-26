Today’s Headlines
- Preview Of Today’s 10 a.m. Metro Board Meeting (The Source)
…includes vote on nearly $300M for 57/60 Freeway widening
- Rider With Feet On Metro Seat Settles Lawsuit Against LAPD (2UrbanGirls)
- Carnage: Hit-and-Run Driver Kills Pedestrian In Lancaster (AV Times)
…L.A. Sanitation Truck Driver Hits, Kills Pedestrian In Sherman Oaks (Daily News, 2UrbanGirls)
…Driver Kills Three People Crashing Into Church In Placentia (KTLA)
- Metro, Metrolink Offer Free Rides Feb 4 For Transit Equity Day (The Source)
- Pasadena Committee Approves 2040 Bus Electrification (Pasadena Now)
- L.A. Council Adds Some Renter Protections To South L.A. Zoning Plan (2UrbanGirls)
- Hillside Villa Tenants Face Eviction As City Tries To Buy Building (Capital & Main)
- 6-Story 60-Unit Permanent Supportive Housing Opens In Hollywood (Urbanize)
- LB Approves $61M For Two Affordable Housing Projects (Urbanize)
- City of Artesia Plans New Mixed-Use Zone Along Pioneer Boulevard (Urbanize)
- OC Climate Plans Are Decades Behind (LAist)
- Mexico City Subway Woes Reflect On Mayor (LAT, Guardian)
Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA