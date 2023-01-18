Metro Planning Committee Approves $294 Million for 57/60 Freeway Widening

Metro 57/60 graphic
Metro 57/60 graphic

This morning the Metro board Planning and Programming Committee approved $293.6 million for the next phase of expanding the 57/60 Freeway in the east San Gabriel Valley city of Diamond Bar. The item goes to next week’s full Metro board meeting for final approval.

57/60 project location map - via FHWA
57/60 project location map – via FHWA

The project adds one more eastbound lane to the 57/60 confluence. It also adds new and widened on- and off-ramps, and widens streets leading to the freeway.

The Metro staff report notes that the 57/60 project is a partnership with Caltrans and the San Gabriel Valley Council of Governments (SGVCOG).

Metro has recently emphasized that the 57/60 widening is a “multimodal” project, including in the staff report and in a later presentation this morning delivered by Ernesto Chaves, Metro’s Executive Officer for Complete Streets and Highways. The staff report states that the project is consistent with “a holistic and multimodal approach to highway planning.” The reality is that the project includes a short stretch – about 600 feet – of isolated bikeway and sidewalk improvements – compared to more than 8 miles of new lane miles for driving. Per Metro, the short new bike lanes (which do not appear anywhere on Metro’s project website) are only on the Grand Avenue Bridge, so they fail to even connect to nearby bike lanes on Golden Springs Drive – only about 500 feet away down Grand Avenue (which the the 57/60 project is widening by about 20 feet – so more than enough room for new bike lanes, if multi-modal was the priority there).

Comparison on 57/60 project components
Multi-modal aspects of the 57/60 project components are mapped in yellow. The project includes more than 8 new lane miles for drivers, and about 600 feet worth of widened sidewalk and new bike lanes.

Not counting two early project phases (completed about a half decade ago – on the north side of the confluence), the current 57/60 mega-project budget now totals $401.4 million. Two early phases are currently under construction: a $91 million reconfiguration (shrinking) of the county’s Diamond Bar Golf Course, and a $16.8 million widening of Grand Avenue and Golden Springs Drive. Not long after today’s committee approval of the “final” $293.6 million, Chaves expressed concern about potential cost overruns, noting “volatility of material costs may result in higher construction costs.”

For more information on Metro  57/60 Freeway widening, see earlier SBLA coverage from last week, and from April 2021.

If approved by the Metro board, construction (managed by the SGVCOG) is anticipated to get underway this Spring. Metro’s project page forecasts an opening date from 2026-2028.

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

Wednesday Metro Meetings: Planning Gold and Green Extensions

By Damien Newton |
Tomorrow, three Metro Board committees will meet in the Metro Board Room to discuss planning, Measure R delivery, and budget matters.  You can read agendas for each of these meetings here.  Because the Budget and Finance Committee focuses on fiscal gymnastics that are outside of my understanding and the Measure R Delivery Committee’s agenda seems […]