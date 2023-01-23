Safe Streets Advocates Stage Die-In at L.A. City Hall to Protest Record Traffic Deaths

Die-in for Vision Zero. Photos by Joe Linton/Streetsblog
Die-in for Vision Zero. Photos by Joe Linton/Streetsblog
LongBeachize_Ad_Concepts
This article supported by Los Angeles Bicycle Attorney as part of a general sponsorship package. All opinions in the article are that of the author, and do not necessarily reflect those of LABA. Click on the ad for more information.

In 2022 the city of Los Angeles saw record deaths from traffic violence. That year 312 people lost their lives to car crashes – including 159 pedestrians and 20 bicyclists. The record total broke 300 for the first time in over 20 years.

The nonprofit Streets Are For Everyone (SAFE) recently published a report on escalating traffic deaths. Last Saturday SAFE partnered with more than a dozen community groups – Streets for All, BikeLA, L.A. Walks, Southern California Families for Safe Streets, Conor Lynch Foundation, Street Racing Kills, Faith for SAFEr Streets, Walk ‘n Rollers, Move L.A., South Bay Bicycle Coalition, Livable Communities Initiative, Hang Out Do Good, ActiveSGV, Stop 4 Aidan, Investing in Place, and Justice for Monique – to host a die-in protest on the steps of L.A. City Hall.

Just over 200 people attended the rally. Organizers distributed 312 white roses, one for everyone who was killed by traffic violence last year. Participants urged the city to make good on its approved Vision Zero policy/programs and the implementation of the city’s multimodal Mobility Plan.

Below are photos from Saturday’s die-in.

South L..A. Pastor Patricia Strong-Fargas, Co-Chair Faith for SAFEr Streets, speaks at Saturday's die-in rally
South L..A. Pastor Patricia Strong-Fargas, Co-Chair Faith for SAFEr Streets, speaks at Saturday’s die-in rally
L.A. City Councilmember Bob Blumenfield
L.A. City Councilmember Bob Blumenfield
State Assemblymember Laura Friedman
State Assemblymember Laura Friedman speaking at the safe streets die-in. To the right of her is State Senator Anthony Portantino.
The most moving part of the even
The most moving part of the event was a 312-second silent die-in, when attendees lay still on City Hall steps
Saturday's die-in rally
Saturday’s die-in rally
Die-in protest
Die-in protest
Die-in
Die-in
Los Angeles traffic violence claimed 312 lives in 2022, more than any year in the prior decade
Los Angeles traffic violence claimed 312 lives in 2022, more than any year in the prior decade
Protestors carrying signs for ending traffic violence and adding more bikeways
Protestors carrying signs for ending traffic violence and adding more bikeways
Protestor holds sign reading
Protestor holds sign reading “drive like your friend died here”
The die-in protest took place on the Spring Street steps to L.A. City Hall
The die-in protest took place on the Spring Street steps to L.A. City Hall
One of the main organizers behind rally (and recent report) is Damien Keavitt who lost his leg to a car crash, while he was bicycling in Griffith Park
One of the main organizers behind die-in rally (and recent report) is SAFE founder Damien Kevitt who lost his leg to a car crash, while he was bicycling in Griffith Park

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

Editorial: Don’t Move the Protestors for CicLAvia

By Damien Newton |
The relationship between “Occupy L.A.” and the City of Los Angeles has been a relatively smooth one, at least compared to the one in New York City.  Protesters have peacefully assembled on the City Hall Lawn, some sleep on the concrete pathways at night as sleeping on the grass is technically illegal, and arrests have […]