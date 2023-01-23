Safe Streets Advocates Stage Die-In at L.A. City Hall to Protest Record Traffic Deaths

In 2022 the city of Los Angeles saw record deaths from traffic violence. That year 312 people lost their lives to car crashes – including 159 pedestrians and 20 bicyclists. The record total broke 300 for the first time in over 20 years.

The nonprofit Streets Are For Everyone (SAFE) recently published a report on escalating traffic deaths. Last Saturday SAFE partnered with more than a dozen community groups – Streets for All, BikeLA, L.A. Walks, Southern California Families for Safe Streets, Conor Lynch Foundation, Street Racing Kills, Faith for SAFEr Streets, Walk ‘n Rollers, Move L.A., South Bay Bicycle Coalition, Livable Communities Initiative, Hang Out Do Good, ActiveSGV, Stop 4 Aidan, Investing in Place, and Justice for Monique – to host a die-in protest on the steps of L.A. City Hall.

Just over 200 people attended the rally. Organizers distributed 312 white roses, one for everyone who was killed by traffic violence last year. Participants urged the city to make good on its approved Vision Zero policy/programs and the implementation of the city’s multimodal Mobility Plan.

Below are photos from Saturday’s die-in.