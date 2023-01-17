Today’s Headlines
- Report Shows 2022 Increase In L.A. Traffic Deaths (LAT)
…BikeTalk Interviews Report Author Streets Are For Everyone
- Resistance Against Metro Stadium Gondola (KNOCK-LA)
- Pole Fire Causes Electric Issues Pausing A Line Service In DTLB (LB Post)
- Amtrak Riders Using Bus Bridge Between Irvine and Oceanside (LAT)
- E-Bikes Causing ”Mayhem” On OC Beach Walk Paths (LAT – also Biking in L.A. critique)
- Carnage: Wrong Way Fontana Driver Kills Three People (LAT)
…Two Dead In Mission Hills Car Crash (Daily News, 2UrbanGirls)
…One Person Killed In Calabasas Multi-Car Freeway Crash (KTLA)
…Pomona Hit-and-Run Driver Seriously Injures Pedestrian (KTLA, 2UrbanGirls)
…Person Killed In Freeway Crash Near Magic Mountain (2UrbanGirls)
…Studio City Multi-Car Crash Leaves Child Gravely Injured (KTLA, 2UrbanGirls)
…Motorcyclist Dies From Injuries From LB September Crash (LB Post)
…Vigil Held For Victims Of South L.A. Hit-and-Run Driver (KTLA)
…Suspect Arrested In Deadly Street Racing Crash Into South L.A. Crowd (KTLA)
…DUI Driver Backs Into Crowd In Silver Lake, Injuring Multiple People (CBS)
…Driver Intentionally Slams Truck Into Estranged Wife’s South L.A. Home (2UrbanGirls, ABC7)
…Driver Slams Into Huntington Beach Home (KTLA)
- Slate Questions Bike Helmets
