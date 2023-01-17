This Week In Livable Streets
L.A. renter protections, Metro committees, bike Norwalk, West Hollywood bike lanes, bus lane camera enforcement, and more:
- Varies – L.A. County Public Health’s 2 p.m. COVID-19 briefings are one or two days each week. Watch at the County Channel, Channel 94 on most cable systems, or via the County of Los Angeles Facebook page, where broadcast briefings are archived.
- Wednesday 1/18 – The city of West Hollywood is considering extending Santa Monica Boulevard bike lanes and upgrading them to protected lanes. The proposal will be discussed at tomorrow’s 6:30 p.m. Transportation Commission meeting. Streets for All is encouraging locals to comment in support of the improvements. Details at meeting agenda and SFA alert.
- Wednesday 1/18 – The full L.A. City Council will vote on a proposed pilot for on-bus camera enforcement to cite people parking in bus lanes. The meeting takes place at 10 a.m. at L.A. City Hall at 200 N. Spring Street in downtown L.A. Details at Streets for All alert, background at SBLA Twitter thread and Council File 21-1224.
- Wednesday 1/18 – Metro will host a virtual Rail to Rail Active Transportation Corridor Project Construction Update Community Meeting from 6-7 p.m. Metro’s Rail-to-Rail Project Team will provide a project overview and information on upcoming construction. Meeting details at Metro meeting page.
- Wednesday and Thursday 1/18 and 19 – Metro board committees will meet to discuss and vote on various agenda items in advance of next week’s full board meeting. Tomorrow’s 10:30 a.m. The Planning Committee agenda includes a vote on $300 million for widening the 57/60 Freeway confluence. Full agendas and staff reports at Metro board meeting webpage.
- Friday 1/20 – At 10 a.m., the full L.A. City Council will meet (agenda) to consider extending protections for tenants. Streets for All are encouraging support for Universal Just Cause, Relocation Assistance, and a Buffer Amount for Failure to Pay Rent Evictions. Details at SFA Alert, background at Council File 21-0042-S3.
- Starting Saturday 1/21 – Metro will host a series of three community meetings for its Sepulveda Transit Corridor project, which would connect the Valley and the Westside. In-person meetings will take place Saturday 1/21 from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. at the Marvin Braude Center at 6262 Van Nuys Boulevard in Van Nuys, and Tuesday 1/24 from 5-8 p.m. at Westwood United Methodist Church at 10497 Wilshire Boulevard in Westwood. Metro notes that there will not be a formal presentation at the in-person open houses; participants are encouraged to visit various information centers to learn about the project and share thoughts. There will also be one virtual open house on Thursday 1/26 from 6-8 p.m. via Zoom. Details at Metro project page.
- Saturday 10/21 – Norwalk Unides and the Happy City Coalition will host a beginner-friendly Community Bike Ride, departing at 11 a.m. from the front of Norwalk High School. To RSVP and/or questions, contact norwalkunides@gmail.com. Details at Facebook post.
Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars? Email joe [at] streetsblog.org