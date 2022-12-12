This Week In Livable Streets

Streetsblog’s Streetsie Award event honoring Holly Mitchell is TODAY at 5pm. RSVP or just show up. This week: 710 Freeway, Councilmember Soto-Martinez, stadium gondola, and more:

Varies – L.A. County Public Health’s 2 p.m. COVID-19 briefings are one or two days each week. Watch at the County Channel, Channel 94 on most cable systems, or via the County of Los Angeles Facebook page, where broadcast briefings are archived.

– are one or two days each week. Watch at the County Channel, Channel 94 on most cable systems, or via the County of Los Angeles Facebook page, where broadcast briefings are archived. Monday 12/12 – Tonight Streetsblog will host a reception to honor L.A. County Supervisor Holly Mitchell. The free event will take place from 5-7 p.m. at Mercado La Paloma at 3655 Grand Avenue in South Los Angeles. Mercado is an easy walk or bike ride from the Metro E Line Expo Park/USC Station. RSVP or just show up. Details at SBLA post.

– Tonight Streetsblog will host a reception to honor L.A. County Supervisor Holly Mitchell. The free event will take place from 5-7 p.m. at Mercado La Paloma at 3655 Grand Avenue in South Los Angeles. Mercado is an easy walk or bike ride from the Metro E Line Expo Park/USC Station. RSVP or just show up. Details at SBLA post. Monday 12/12 – Metro will host a virtual meeting of its 710 Freeway Corridor Task Force Meeting tonight from 5-7 p.m. Register for the meeting via Zoom.

– Metro will host a virtual meeting of its 710 Freeway Corridor Task Force Meeting tonight from 5-7 p.m. Register for the meeting via Zoom. Tuesday 12/13 – Metro will host the last of two public hearings on the Dodgers Stadium Gondola project (called LAART – L.A. Aerial Rapid Transit). The virtual hearing will take place from 5-7 p.m. via Zoom. Details at Metro meetings calendar.

– Metro will host the last of two public hearings on the Dodgers Stadium Gondola project (called LAART – L.A. Aerial Rapid Transit). The virtual hearing will take place from 5-7 p.m. via Zoom. Details at Metro meetings calendar. Wednesday 12/14 – Streets for All will host a 5-6 p.m. virtual happy hour with L.A. City Councilmember Hugo Soto-Martinez. Details at SFA event page.

– Streets for All will host a 5-6 p.m. virtual happy hour with L.A. City Councilmember Hugo Soto-Martinez. Details at SFA event page. Wednesday 12/15 – Starting at 10:30 a.m. the Metro Measure M Independent Taxpayer Oversight Committee will meet virtually. There isn’t much in the way of decisions that come out of these quarterly meetings, but they do yield some insights on how Metro is spending sales tax revenues. Meeting agenda and staff reports at Metro meeting page.

Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars? Email joe [at] streetsblog.org