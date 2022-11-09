Join Us for a Streetsie Awards Reception with Supervisor Holly Mitchell on December 1

Streetsblog is happy to honor the leadership of L.A. County Supervisor Holly Mitchell – and to announce the date and time for our reception honoring Supervisor Mitchell where we will present her with the Streetsie Award for 2022 Elected Official of the Year. Reserve your ticket now.

The in-person reception will be Thurdsay, December 1 at the Oaxacalifornia (café juice bar) and the Bazaar at Mercado La Paloma from 5-7:00 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public, although we are hoping to cover the cost of rental and food with donations. You can make a reservation or donation at EventBrite or make a donation the regular way through our regular portal. Drinks and snacks/appetizers will be ordered from restaurants at Mercado la Paloma including Oaxacalifornia, Chichen Itza, and Azla (Ethiopian Vegan).

Mitchell has a long history of community service, as a nonprofit leader, a state elected official, and now as a Metro boardmember and the Chair of L.A. County Board of Supervisors. You can read more about why she was chosen as this year’s Elected official of the Year at the post announcing the event or at EventBrite.