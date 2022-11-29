Please Consider Supporting Streetsblog L.A. with Our Annual Fundraising Drive!

The goal is to reach $25,000 by 12/31/2022. $900 raised by 10:08 a.m. on November 29.
For nearly fifteen years, Streetsblog Los Angeles has been a loud and consistent voice for more transportation options, equitable transportation spending and policy, and the centering of Los Angeles’ historically marginalized communities in urban planning. 

We are grateful to have had the ongoing support of La Vida Feliz Foundation, the David Bohnett Foundation, and The California Endowment to assist us in that work. Even with their assistance, however, roughly one-third of our budget comes from advertising and individual donations.

So on this “Giving Tuesday,” we turn to our readers to ask you to help us continue the work of advocating for a better Los Angeles for all. You can make a one-time (or recurring!) donation through our donor portal or join us on Patreon. You can also join us in person two weeks from now at our Streetsie Celebration for Supervisor Holly Mitchell at Mercado la Paloma.

In our daily coverage tracking policy shifts and agency outputs, we strive to inform Angelenos about how well they are (or, more often, are not) being served by those entities and where members of the public can target their advocacy. In that regard, Joe Linton’s expert breakdowns of infrastructure project budgets, freeway widenings, how and where bike and pedestrian improvements enhance mobility (and where they fall short), and how well Metro policy is serving its core ridership are all essential to understanding how L.A. moves. 

Longtime readers of Streetsblog Los Angeles have also grown to expect in-depth research and analysis of major news events in our stories. Our most recent endeavor was a deep dive into how the anti-Blackness heard in the recorded conversation between City Councilmembers Gil Cedillo, Kevin de León, and Nury Martinez, and then-president of the L.A. County Federation of Labor Ron Herrera manifested in both policy and practice. Our reporting explains why it is untenable for de León to remain on Council and, more importantly, why his departure should mark the start – not the end – of Council’s effort to root out the structural anti-Blackness that enables the perpetuation of historical harms.

We hope you’ll continue to support Streetsblog by reading and sharing our stories. If it’s in your budget to support our work this year, we hope you’ll consider a donation. If you have any questions, please feel free to reach out to me at damien@streetsblog.org.

