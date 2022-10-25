This Week In Livable Streets
Metro board, Montebello bike plan, Arrow celebration, Pasadena streets, and more:
- Varies – L.A. County Public Health’s 2 p.m. COVID-19 briefings are one or two days each week. Watch at the County Channel, Channel 94 on most cable systems, or via the County of Los Angeles Facebook page, where broadcast briefings are archived.
- Tuesday 10/25 – Tonight Metro and Dodgers Gondola (called LAART – L.A. Aerial Rapid Transit) proponents will host an informational meeting on the project’s environmental studies (draft Environmental Impact Report) released last week. No formal public comment will be accepted at these meeting. Today’s in-person workshop goes from 5-7 p.m. at the Union Station Ticket Concourse – details at Metro event page.
- Wednesday 10/26 – At its 6 p.m. meeting, the Montebello City Council will receive a presentation on the city’s bike plan. Details at meeting agenda.
- Thursday 10/27 – At 10 a.m., the Metro board will meet to discuss and vote on various items. Find meeting agenda, and staff reports at Metro’s meeting page.
- Friday 10/28 – At 10 a.m., the Metrolink board will meet to discuss and vote on various items. Details at meeting agenda.
- Friday 10/28 – ActiveSGV will host a spooky e-bike tour along some of Pasadena’s most bicycle-friendly streets. The ride departs at 6:30 p.m. from the Rose Bowl, north end of parking lot I at 679 N. Arroyo Boulevard in Pasadena. Details at Eventbrite.
- Saturday 10/29 – Metrolink will host a celebration of the newly opened Arrow train between Redlands and San Bernardino. The festivities take place from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at Downtown Redlands Station at 351 N. Orange Street.
- Ongoing – Join the Eastside Riders Bike Club at Ted Watkins Park in Watts for Physical Education for the Entire Family. Mondays, Wednesdays, and Friday from 2:30-3:30 p.m. See Facebook post for more details.
Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars? Email joe [at] streetsblog.org