Ribbon Cut for New Arrow Train Service from Redlands to San Bernardino

Arrow train service between downtown San Bernardino and Redlands University starts next Monday. Photos by Joe Linton/Streetsblog
Arrow train service between downtown San Bernardino and Redlands University starts next Monday. Photos by Joe Linton/Streetsblog

This morning, San Bernardino County leaders celebrated a ribbon-cutting for new Arrow train service between San Bernardino and Redlands. Metrolink will operate service on the nine-mile-long line starting Monday.

Metrolink system map
Metrolink system map – new Arrow line (dashed) is in the middle right. Click for larger PDF image
Map of Arrow Redland Passenger Rail Project – via fact sheet

Arrow will operate just over twenty trips per day between Downtown San Bernardino and Redlands University. There is also one express train daily between the Downtown Redlands and L.A. Union Station (per the current schedule it departs Redlands at 5:58 a.m., then from Union Station at 5:26 p.m. – check for latest schedule at Metrolink website). At Downtown San Bernardino, Arrow riders can easily transfer to Metrolink’s San Bernardino and Inland Empire-Orange County Lines, as well as San Bernardino County Transportation Authority’s (SBCTA) sbX Bus Rapid Transit line.

The new train connects to job centers, including Esri, civic centers in Redlands and San Bernardino, and to the University of Redlands.

San Bernardino County Supervisor Dawn Rowe presided over the Arrow ribbon-cutting ceremony
Officials cut the ceremonial ribbon for new Arrow train service. Holding the big scissors is U.S. Representative Pete Aguilar
Arrow service operates with “DMU” (diesel multiple unit) trains. The engine is in the middle of the train, with passenger space on both ends. The middle engine unit can be swapped out to run on various energy sources – diesel, catenary electric, etc. Initial Arrow operations will be diesel, with plans to upgrade to zero-emission energy in 2024.
After speakers and ribbon cutting, the public lined up to check out the interior of the new Arrow train cars.
Interiors have numerous contemporary train features (see below). The upper middle of the photo shows the corridor through the middle engine car.
Arrow trains feature level boarding, wheelchair spaces, bike parking, luggage racks, USB chargers, and more
The downtown Redlands Station features two platforms: one higher (level-boarding) for Arrow, and one for standard Metrolink trains. On the right is a new parking structure for Arrow/Metrolink riders.
Arrow utilizes existing rail right-of-way, most of it is single-tracked
Historic downtown Redlands station with the brand new Arrow train

More photos at SBLA Twitter.

