Ribbon Cut for New Arrow Train Service from Redlands to San Bernardino

This morning, San Bernardino County leaders celebrated a ribbon-cutting for new Arrow train service between San Bernardino and Redlands. Metrolink will operate service on the nine-mile-long line starting Monday.

Arrow will operate just over twenty trips per day between Downtown San Bernardino and Redlands University. There is also one express train daily between the Downtown Redlands and L.A. Union Station (per the current schedule it departs Redlands at 5:58 a.m., then from Union Station at 5:26 p.m. – check for latest schedule at Metrolink website). At Downtown San Bernardino, Arrow riders can easily transfer to Metrolink’s San Bernardino and Inland Empire-Orange County Lines, as well as San Bernardino County Transportation Authority’s (SBCTA) sbX Bus Rapid Transit line.

The new train connects to job centers, including Esri, civic centers in Redlands and San Bernardino, and to the University of Redlands.

