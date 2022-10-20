Today’s Headlines
- Scandal-Plagued de León Refuses To Resign From City Council (Daily News, LAist, LAT, Eastsider)
…Black Developers Refuse To Work With de León On $1.6-Billion Angels Landing Project (LAT)
- Koretz Gets In the Way Of Metro Subway Construction (@numble Twitter)
- Oil Drillers Want To Overturn New CA Drilling Restrictions (LAT)
- L.A. Installs Bike Counter On 7th Street (Biking in L.A.)
- Norwalk To Declare Rising Homelessness An Emergency (Whittier Daily News)
- Carnage: Driver Kills Pedestrian In Harbor Gateway (KTLA)
…Patient Airlifted To Hospital From Agua Dulce Car Crash (SC Signal)
…Driver Crashes Stolen Car Into Building In Riverside (KTLA)
- 411-Unit TOC Development Approved For Chinatown (Urbanize)
- 91 Freeway Temporarily Closed This Weekend In Corona (LAT)
- Devastating Wildfires Accelerated CA Greenhouse Gas Emissions (LAT)
- More Record-Breaking Hot Weather In So Cal (LAT)
