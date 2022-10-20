Today’s Headlines

  • Scandal-Plagued de León Refuses To Resign From City Council (Daily News, LAist, LAT, Eastsider)
    …Black Developers Refuse To Work With de León On $1.6-Billion Angels Landing Project (LAT)
  • Koretz Gets In the Way Of Metro Subway Construction (@numble Twitter)
  • Oil Drillers Want To Overturn New CA Drilling Restrictions (LAT)
  • L.A. Installs Bike Counter On 7th Street (Biking in L.A.)
  • Norwalk To Declare Rising Homelessness An Emergency (Whittier Daily News)
  • Carnage: Driver Kills Pedestrian In Harbor Gateway (KTLA)
    …Patient Airlifted To Hospital From Agua Dulce Car Crash (SC Signal)
    …Driver Crashes Stolen Car Into Building In Riverside (KTLA)
  • 411-Unit TOC Development Approved For Chinatown (Urbanize)
  • 91 Freeway Temporarily Closed This Weekend In Corona (LAT)
  • Devastating Wildfires Accelerated CA Greenhouse Gas Emissions (LAT)
  • More Record-Breaking Hot Weather In So Cal (LAT)

