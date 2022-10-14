Today’s Headlines

  • DA Gascon: Yes I’m “With the Blacks” (LAT)
    …Friday Council Meeting Canceled Among Continued Calls For Resignations (LAist, Daily News)
    …City Chief Legislative Analyst Assigned As Caretaker For Martinez’ District (LAist)
    …Anti-Black Machinations Were Also Anti-Renter (Curbed)
    Daily News Headline: “If Councilmembers Step Down, They Could Take Financial Hit” (is that who/what DN is concerned about here? really?)
  • La Verne Mayor Joins Gold Line Construction Authority Board (Pasadena Now)
  • OC Bus Service Could Be Suspended Monday Due To Mechanics Strike (LAT)
  • 73-Apartment Mixed Use Under Construction In Ktown Near Wilshire/Western Station (Urbanize)
  • How Much You Will Receive From CA Gas Refund (LAist)

