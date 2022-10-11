This Week In Livable Streets
Come to tomorrow’s Streetsie Award event with Holly Mitchell! plus Dodgers gondola, active transportation plan, and more:
- Wednesday 10/12 – Tomorrow, Streetsblog returns to in-person Streetsie award events, with a reception honoring L.A. County Supervisor Holly Mitchell. Reserve your ticket now. It’s a free event – enjoy refreshments, meet other Streetsblog readers, and hear (and applaud) one of L.A.’s true livability champions. The reception will take place from 5-7 p.m. at the Oaxacalifornia café juice bar and the Bazaar at Mercado La Paloma at 3655 S. Grand Avenue in South L.A. (near Exposition Park and USC – easy walk/bike distance from USC Metro E/Expo Line Station). The event is free and open to the public, though we are hoping to cover the event costs via donations. Make a reservation and/or donation at EventBrite or make a donation via SBLA’s regular portal. Drinks and snacks/appetizers will be from restaurants at Mercado la Paloma including Oaxacalifornia, Chichen Itza, and Azla (Ethiopian Vegan). What are you waiting for?!? RSVP now.
- Varies – L.A. County Public Health’s 2 p.m. COVID-19 briefings are one or two days each week. Watch at the County Channel, Channel 94 on most cable systems, or via the County of Los Angeles Facebook page, where broadcast briefings are archived.
- Tuesday 10/11 and Wednesday 10/12 – Metro is hosting a series of virtual community briefings on its Active Transportation Strategic Plan (ATSP) Update. Briefings are specific to specific regions. Today from 3:30-5 p.m., the briefing will focus on the Arroyo Verdugo, San Gabriel Valley, North L.A. County, and San Fernando Valley regions – details at Metro meeting page. Tomorrow from 3:30-5 p.m. the briefing will focus on the South Bay Cities and Gateway Cities – details at Metro meeting page.
- Wednesday 10/12 and Saturday 10/15 – Metro and Dodgers Gondola project (called LAART – L.A. Aerial Rapid Transit) proponents are hosting two community information sessions prior to the release of the project’s draft environmental clearance document. A virtual session will take place Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. (while you’re at the Streetsie event) – details at Metro meeting page. An in-person event will take place Saturday from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. at the Union Station Ticket Concourse – details at Metro meeting page.
- Ongoing – Join the Eastside Riders Bike Club at Ted Watkins Park in Watts for Physical Education for the Entire Family. Mondays, Wednesdays, and Friday from 2:30-3:30 p.m. See Facebook post for more details.
Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars? Email joe [at] streetsblog.org