CicLAvia Heart of L.A. 2022 – Open Thread

CicLAvia on St. Louis Street in Boyle Heights. Photos by Joe Linton/Streetsblog
There’s a lot going on right now – with the L.A. City Council imploding and Metro opening a new rail line – but there was also a tremendously popular open streets event last weekend. CicLAvia returned to the Heart of L.A., with a modified route that included the newly opened 6th Street Viaduct for the first time. The Fourth Street Bridge has long been one of the hang-out spots on the route; this time it was replaced by Sixth Street, which meant even more spectacular views of downtown and its surroundings.

As always, the central L.A. route was very well-attended. Tens of thousands of Angelenos took to their feet, bikes, skates, scooters and skateboards – and smiled their way through the car-free streets from Boyle Heights to Chinatown to Echo Park.

Last Sunday's CicLAvia took to the 6th Street Viaduct for the first time ever
CicLAvia through the 2nd Street tunnel
CicLAvia around a mini-traffic circle in Boyle Heights
Last weekend's CicLAvia on Broadway through Downtown L.A.
CicLAvia isn't just bicycling - sometimes the bicyclists tow non-bikes
CicLAvia isn’t just bicycling – sometimes bicyclists tow non-bikes (there are, of course, lots of participants on foot, skates, etc., too)
CicLAvia under the Beverly/1st Bridge near Echo Park
The new Sixth Street bridge was ready for its CicLAvia close-up

Readers – how was your experience at last Sunday’s Heart of L.A. CicLAvia?

Mark your calendars now for the next CicLAvia coming up on Sunday, December 4 – on a South L.A. route centered on Central Avenue and featuring the Watts Towers and Exposition Park.

Route map for the December 4, 2022, CicLAvia festival through South L.A.
