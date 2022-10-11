CicLAvia Heart of L.A. 2022 – Open Thread

There’s a lot going on right now – with the L.A. City Council imploding and Metro opening a new rail line – but there was also a tremendously popular open streets event last weekend. CicLAvia returned to the Heart of L.A., with a modified route that included the newly opened 6th Street Viaduct for the first time. The Fourth Street Bridge has long been one of the hang-out spots on the route; this time it was replaced by Sixth Street, which meant even more spectacular views of downtown and its surroundings.

As always, the central L.A. route was very well-attended. Tens of thousands of Angelenos took to their feet, bikes, skates, scooters and skateboards – and smiled their way through the car-free streets from Boyle Heights to Chinatown to Echo Park.

Readers – how was your experience at last Sunday’s Heart of L.A. CicLAvia?

Mark your calendars now for the next CicLAvia coming up on Sunday, December 4 – on a South L.A. route centered on Central Avenue and featuring the Watts Towers and Exposition Park.