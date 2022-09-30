Today’s Headlines

  • Neither Mayoral Candidate Supports Measure ULA – United To House L.A. (LAT)
    …lots of community groups do support ULA – endorsed by Streetsblog L.A.
  • New Bike Lane On First Street In Little Tokyo (Biking in L.A.)
  • LAX Finishes Final People Mover Pedestrian Bridge (Daily Breeze, AV Times)
  • Three C (Green) Line Stations Closing Temporarily This Weekend (Daily Breeze)
  • Cal State Northridge Parking Is Too Expensive (Sundial)
  • Carnage: Florence Hit-and-Run Driver Hits, Drags, Kills Cyclist (CBS)
    …Dump Truck Driver Runs Over Woman In Sun Valley (Daily News)
  • Newsom Vetoes Bill Forgiving Unhoused People’s Parking Tickets (LAT)
  • Street Vendors Celebrate Passage Of S.B. 972 (LongBeachIze)
  • How To Request Speed Bumps (LAist)

