Today’s Headlines
- Neither Mayoral Candidate Supports Measure ULA – United To House L.A. (LAT)
…lots of community groups do support ULA – endorsed by Streetsblog L.A.
- New Bike Lane On First Street In Little Tokyo (Biking in L.A.)
- LAX Finishes Final People Mover Pedestrian Bridge (Daily Breeze, AV Times)
- Three C (Green) Line Stations Closing Temporarily This Weekend (Daily Breeze)
- Cal State Northridge Parking Is Too Expensive (Sundial)
- Carnage: Florence Hit-and-Run Driver Hits, Drags, Kills Cyclist (CBS)
…Dump Truck Driver Runs Over Woman In Sun Valley (Daily News)
- Newsom Vetoes Bill Forgiving Unhoused People’s Parking Tickets (LAT)
- Street Vendors Celebrate Passage Of S.B. 972 (LongBeachIze)
- How To Request Speed Bumps (LAist)
Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA