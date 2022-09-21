Today’s Headlines
- Rumor: Tomorrow Metro Will Announce K-Crenshaw Line Opening October 15 (@numble Twitter)
- L.A. City Council Approves Bus Shelter Contract (Daily News)
- State AG Strips County Sheriff Of Control Over Kuehl/Metro Investigation (LAT, LB Post)
- Protected Bike Lane Coming To Little Tokyo’s 3rd Street (Urbanize)
- I Almost Died Bicycling To Beach Streets (LB Post)
- New Pocket Park Taking Shape in Boyle Heights (Urbanize)
- Construction Underway On 101 Wildlife Crossing (LAist)
- California Could Ban Sales Of New Diesel Big Rig Trucks (LAT)
Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA