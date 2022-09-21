Today’s Headlines

Rumor: Tomorrow Metro Will Announce K-Crenshaw Line Opening October 15 (@numble Twitter)

L.A. City Council Approves Bus Shelter Contract (Daily News)

State AG Strips County Sheriff Of Control Over Kuehl/Metro Investigation (LAT, LB Post)

Protected Bike Lane Coming To Little Tokyo’s 3rd Street (Urbanize)

I Almost Died Bicycling To Beach Streets (LB Post)

New Pocket Park Taking Shape in Boyle Heights (Urbanize)

Construction Underway On 101 Wildlife Crossing (LAist)

California Could Ban Sales Of New Diesel Big Rig Trucks (LAT)

