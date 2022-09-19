This Week In Livable Streets
Metro board, South L.A. Planning Commission hearing on the fate of the Bethune Library property, Pasadena projects and plans, L.A. City TDM, SGV Transit Study, Metrolink, and more:
- Varies – L.A. County Public Health’s 2 p.m. COVID-19 briefings are one or two days each week. Watch at the County Channel, Channel 94 on most cable systems, or via the County of Los Angeles Facebook page, where broadcast briefings are archived.
- Monday 9/19 – Today, the Pasadena City Council will be voting on several livability items. Meeting will start at 4:30 p.m. Access details on meeting agenda. The council will vote on (item 18) approving a project list to submit to Metro for Measure R Mobility Improvement Project (MIP) funding remaining from the canceled 710 Freeway project. For additional background, see SBLA coverage, Pasadena Complete Streets Coalition alert, and Pasadena Now. The city will also receive an informational update (item 17) on the planning process for its 710 Freeway stub area, as covered at Pasadena Now.
- Tuesday 9/20 – The South L.A. Planning Commission will hear an appeal regarding plans for the former site of the Bethune Library (at 3685 S. Vermont Avenue). The city was looking to sell the land to a private developer for a 168-room Courtyard Marriott, but the project was blocked in March of this year by the zoning administrator, who argued the hotel would displace “opportunities for affordable housing, a youth center, or any other community serving uses,” per Urbanize LA. The UNIDAD coalition and others are organizing to lobby for the property to be used to serve the community. Tune into the appeal hearing via phone: (213) 621-2489 or via Zoom: https://planning-lacity-org.zoom.us/j/86367241735 (meeting ID: 863 6724 1735, passcode:876039). The hearing begins at 4:30 p.m. Find the agenda here.
- Tuesday 9/20 – The San Gabriel Valley Council of Governments (SGVCOG) will two virtual community workshops on its SGV Transit Feasibility Study. Learn about the leading three proposals, and give input. Meetings are from 12-1 p.m. and at 6-7 p.m. Access detail at SGVCOG study webpage.
- Wednesday 9/21 – Sunset4All, the L.A. County Bicycle Coalition, Silver Lake Forward, and the Hyperion Street Safety Coalition will host a community mixer starting at 7 p.m. at The Black Cat at 3909 Sunset Boulevard. Learn more about three great grassroots community organizations and their partners to find out how you can contribute to improving Silver Lake area neighborhoods through better access to green space and recreation, safer crosswalks, better bikeways, pocket parks, improved transit access, and more.
- Thursday 9/22 – The L.A. City Planning Commission will vote on an update to the city’s Transportation Demand Management (TDM) ordinance. The update would better incentivize walking, bicycling and transit. Access details at meeting agenda. More information at Streets for All alert and TDM update fact sheet.
- Thursday 9/22 – The full Metro Board will meet to discuss and vote on various items. Find agendas, and staff reports at Metro meeting webpage.
- Thursday 9/22 – Pasadena’s Transportation Advisory Commission will vote on the city’s draft pedestrian plan. The virtual meeting will start at 4 p.m. Details at meeting agenda. Background at Pasadena Now.
- Friday 9/17 – The Metrolink board will meet at 10 a.m. Details at meeting agenda.
- Ongoing – Join the Eastside Riders Bike Club at Ted Watkins Park in Watts for Physical Education for the Entire Family. Mondays, Wednesdays, and Friday from 2:30-3:30 p.m. See Facebook post for more details.
Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars? Email joe [at] streetsblog.org