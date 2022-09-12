This Week In Livable Streets
Beach Streets, Wilmington Safe Streets ride, Metro Committees, 710 Freeway, Assemblymember Richard Bloom, and more:
- Varies – L.A. County Public Health’s 2 p.m. COVID-19 briefings are one or two days each week. Watch at the County Channel, Channel 94 on most cable systems, or via the County of Los Angeles Facebook page, where broadcast briefings are archived.
- Monday 9/12 – Tonight, from 5-7:30 p.m., will be another virtual meeting of Metro’s 710 Corridor task force. Metro notes that the meeting format has been streamlined. It will start immediately at 5 p.m. with Opening Remarks and the Agenda Overview, and adjourns promptly by 7:30 p.m. First time attendees are encouraged to log on at 4:45 p.m. for meeting instructions and interpretation assistance, if needed. Register via Zoom.
- Wednesday 9/14 – Streets for All will host a 5-6 p.m. virtual Happy Hour with Assemblymember Richard Bloom. Details at SFA event page.
- Wednesday and Thursday 9/14-15 – Metro Board Committees will meet to discuss and vote on items in advance of next week’s full board meeting. Find times, agendas, and staff reports at Metro meeting webpage.
- Saturday 9/17 – The city of Long Beach’s Beach Streets open streets festival returns. Most similar CicLAvia events are Sundays, but Long Beach’s are on Saturdays. Enjoy miles of car-free streets at and north of Cal State University Long Beach. Route is about four miles from the Metro A Line Willow Station. Event details at city website.
- Saturday 9/17 – Metro will host the second of two virtual public workshops on its lower 710 Freeway corridor investment strategy project, led by its 710 corridor task force. The meeting will be from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. – click to preregister. Details at Metro’s The Source.
- Saturday 9/17 – People for Mobility Justice and LADOT will host a Wilmington Safe Streets Community Bike Ride. Meet at 9:30 a.m at Wilmington Waterfront Park 600 W. C Street (at Neptune Avenue) in Wilmington. Details at LADOT tweet. RSVP via PMJ form.
- Ongoing – Join the Eastside Riders Bike Club at Ted Watkins Park in Watts for Physical Education for the Entire Family. Mondays, Wednesdays, and Friday from 2:30-3:30 p.m. See Facebook post for more details.
Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars? Email joe [at] streetsblog.org