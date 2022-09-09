Today’s Headlines
- LAT Editorial: Governor Newsom Sign A.B. 2097 To Put People Ahead Of Parking
- Caruso Tours Metro Subway, Decries the Filth (@JonnyPeltz Twitter)
- Santa Monica Plans Safety Upgrades On Wilshire (Urbanize)
- LAT Podcast Talks Illegal Street Racing
- 5 Freeway To Be Closed To Repair Burn Damage In Castaic (Daily News, KTLA5)
- Paramount Increasing Electric Car Charging Stations (Downey Latino News)
- County Building 72-Unit Senior Housing Near Vermont/Wilshire Station (Urbanize)
- Carnage: Murder Charge Stands In Westlake Village Crash That Killed Two People (LAT, Daily News, Biking in L.A.)
- Two Workers Killed In Train Crash Near Salton Sea (LAT)
- South Bay Council of Governments Studies ADUs for Affordable Housing (Daily Breeze)
- LAHSA Releases 2022 Homeless Count: 69,000 Unhoused People (Guardian, LAist)
…Number of Unhoused Angelenos Continues To Grow (Daily Breeze, LB Post)
…Rate of Unhoused People Growth Slowed (LAT)
…Unhoused Latino Population Grew Sharply (LAist)
