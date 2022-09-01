More Details on Bus and Bike Upgrades Planned for Venice Boulevard

Last night, L.A. City Councilmembers Paul Koretz and Mike Bonin, the L.A. City Department of Transportation (LADOT), and Metro, together hosted a virtual community meeting on bus and bike improvements proposed for Venice Boulevard. According to LADOT, the Zoom meeting was attended by over 300 persons.

LADOT is planning to add a new bus-only lane extending 2.5 miles from Inglewood Boulevard to Culver Boulevard.

LADOT also plans to upgrade existing bike lanes to parking-protected bike lanes. These upgrades would extend 0.8 miles from Lincoln Boulevard to Beethoven Street, and 2.8 miles from Inglewood Boulevard to National Boulevard. Between Beethoven and Inglewood, the Venice Boulevard bike lanes are already parking-protected. When completed, Venice Boulevard’s protected bikeway would extend 5.1 miles, from Lincoln to La Cienega Boulevard, and would be the longest protected bike facility in L.A. County.

City and Metro presentations share current conditions, proposed upgrades, and a tentative project schedule.

After the presentation, agency staff answered attendee questions, then took over an hour of public comment. While there were certainly critics (many harking back to earlier criticism of Venice Boulevard’s road diet through Mar Vista), of more than 75 commenters, project supporters outnumbered detractors by more than two to one.

For a full minute-by-minute recap, see Streets for All’s Twitter thread.

Hello! We'll be live-tweeting tonight's @LADOTofficial workshop about Venice Boulevard. You can RSVP to join it and learn more about the protected bike + dedicated bus lane project here: https://t.co/xUgciVtaUZ — Streets For All (@streetsforall) September 1, 2022

To give input on the Venice Boulevard improvements, take LADOT’s project survey.