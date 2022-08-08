New Bus Lanes and Upgraded Bikeway Coming to Venice Boulevard

Venice Boulevard is anticipated to receive several transit and bicycle upgrades this year and early next year. The improvements include three miles of new bus-only lanes, and upgrades to extend an existing 0.8-mile protected bikeway to just over five miles in length.

Improvements are slated for three stretches, listed from west to east:

Lincoln Boulevard to Beethoven Street (0.8 miles) – proposed upgrade existing unprotected bike lanes to protected – installation expected November 2022 to February 2023

Inglewood Boulevard to National Boulevard (2.8 miles) – proposed add new bus-only lane, and upgrade existing bike lanes to protected – expected November 2022 to February 2023

National to La Cienega (0.7 miles) – upgrade existing bike lanes to protected – installation currently underway

The bike lane upgrades will link up with the 2017 Mar Vista Great Street project, which features 0.8 miles of protected bike lanes along Venice from Beethoven to Inglewood. This will result in 5.1 miles of continuous protected bike lanes, the longest protected bike facility in L.A. County.

The improvements west of National Boulevard are called the Venice Boulevard Safety and Mobility Project. LADOT is seeking public input via an online survey open now, and will host a Wednesday August 31 virtual community meeting – details on LADOT fliers below.

Hat tip to Metro whisperer @numble and Streets for All (including their Venice Blvd For All campaign) for tipping SBLA off to this story.