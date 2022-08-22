CicLAvia ‘Meet the Hollywoods’ Open Thread

CicLAvia in West Hollywood yesteday
CicLAvia in West Hollywood yesteday

It was the fortieth iteration of southern California’s popular open streets festival CicLAvia. Tens of thousands of folks enjoyed six miles of car-free streets through Hollywood, West Hollywood, and East Hollywood.

Yesterday’s CicLAvia wasn’t the most groundbreaking or most transit-friendly or most crowded or most… well… anything. But nonetheless, CicLAvia continues to draw and to please huge crowds of people on bikes, on skates, and on foot. Streets were quiet. Families were smiling. Café businesses were booming. People got a glimpse of what Southern California might be like if cars and their drivers weren’t such an overwhelming priority for nearly all the common public spaces here.

In 2021, LADOT announced that it would “increase the frequency of open streets events to monthly by 2022 and to weekly by 2023.” That hasn’t happened (yet), but there are two more CicLAvia festivals to look forward to later this year: Sunday October 9: Heart of Los Angeles and Sunday December 4: South Los Angeles. The city of Long Beach recently announced the return of its Beach Streets open streets events, with the next iteration coming up Saturday September 17.

CicLAvia in Hollywood yesterday
CicLAvia in Hollywood yesterday
xxx
Southern California streets have space for large numbers of people – when open streets events temporarily remove the cars
Plenty of CicLAvia participants used the Metro Bike Share system - available in Hollywood and East Hollywood.
Plenty of CicLAvia participants used the Metro Bike Share system – available in Hollywood and East Hollywood
Large group of folks skating at CicLAvia yesterday
Large group of folks skating at CicLAvia yesterday
xxx
Lots of CicLAvia cyclists along Hollywood Boulevard yesterday
xxx
CicLAvia particpants enjoying Santa Monica Boulevard through West Hollywood
xxx
Bicycle ‘may use full lane’ and then some – at yesterday’s CicLAvia
xxx
Folks of all ages touring Hollywood yesterday during CicLAvia

Readers – how was your CicLAvia experience yesterday? Share in the comments below.

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

CicLAvia XII Open Thread: Viva the Valley!

By Joe Linton |
With a winning formula that attracts tens of thousands of participants, spurred on by funding from Metro, Southern California open streets programs are not just for central and Downtown L.A. any more. Coming soon, inaugural ciclovías will take Long Beach and Pasadena. But we’re getting ahead of ourselves. Yesterday, CicLAvia opened Lankershim and Ventura Boulevards for nearly […]

CicLAvia : 100,000 Cyclists, 0 Incidents, Millions of Stories

By Damien Newton |
(This is part one of our coverage of yesterday’s groundbreaking Open Street Festival.  Hopefully later today we’ll have up a Streetfilm.  Tomorrow we’ll review the reviews of CicLAvia. – DN.) There’s many ways to try and talk about yesterday’s CicLAvia.  One way is to look at the numbers, another to look at the people, and […]

CicLAvia: Where’s Next?

By Damien Newton |
It seems as though each CicLAvia is attracting more and more people to the carfree festival that connects ten neighborhoods bordering and including Downtown.  After past CicLAvia’s, we’ve asked where’s next? But as CicLAvia has become such a powerful symbol of what Los Angeles can be, the chorus calling for a local CicLAvia is growing. […]

Changes at CicLAvia: New Route, New Dates

By Damien Newton |
Change is in the air for CicLAvia, the gigantic car-free party that has changed the way Angelenos think about their streets.  First, the date for this October’s CicLAvia V has been moved forward from the original date of October 14 to October 7.  With the city planning to bring a space ship through the streets […]