CicLAvia is Back! Four Events Announced for 2022
Call your friends! Mark your calendars! Grease your bikes! Lace up your skates! This week, CicLAvia announced dates and locations for four upcoming open streets festivals.
In just a month, on Sunday, July 10, CicLAvia will return to South L.A. for a route that extends down Western Avenue from the Metro E Line Exposition/Western Station all the way to Florence Avenue.
Following South L.A., there will be:
- Sunday August 21: Meet the Hollywoods
- Sunday October 9: Heart of L.A.
- Sunday December 4: South L.A.
