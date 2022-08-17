Today’s Headlines

  • Michael Schneider: Metro Should Stop Spending Billions To Expand Freeways (LAT, Biking in L.A.)
    …Metro Motion: Hold My Beer While We Start Widening SR-14 (SBLA Twitter)
  • Students Travel Free On Metro Buses and Trains (Daily News)
  • LB Approves Walkable Sustainable Communities Climate Plan (LB Post)
  • CicLAvia ‘Meet the Hollywoods’ Is This Sunday (WeHoVille)
    …LB Beach Streets Returns September 17 (LongBeachIze, LB Post)
  • LAT E-Bike Safety Tips
  • 65-Apartment Supportive Housing Under Construction In Pasadena (Urbanize)
  • Permanent Shelter Planned At West L.A. VA Site (Urbanize)
  • Carnage: LB Plans Safety Fixes At Intersection Where Driver Killed 7-Year-Old (LB Post)
    …Driver Killed In Azusa Rollover Crash (SGV Tribune)
    …Amazon Delivery Driver Strikes, Kills Child In Irvine (LAT)
  • Drivers Beware: 5-Day Partial Closure of 210 Freeway Starts Today (SGV Tribune)
  • Southern California Temperatures Soaring (Daily News, LB Post)

