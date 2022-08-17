Today’s Headlines
- Michael Schneider: Metro Should Stop Spending Billions To Expand Freeways (LAT, Biking in L.A.)
…Metro Motion: Hold My Beer While We Start Widening SR-14 (SBLA Twitter)
- Students Travel Free On Metro Buses and Trains (Daily News)
- LB Approves Walkable Sustainable Communities Climate Plan (LB Post)
- CicLAvia ‘Meet the Hollywoods’ Is This Sunday (WeHoVille)
…LB Beach Streets Returns September 17 (LongBeachIze, LB Post)
- LAT E-Bike Safety Tips
- 65-Apartment Supportive Housing Under Construction In Pasadena (Urbanize)
- Permanent Shelter Planned At West L.A. VA Site (Urbanize)
- Carnage: LB Plans Safety Fixes At Intersection Where Driver Killed 7-Year-Old (LB Post)
…Driver Killed In Azusa Rollover Crash (SGV Tribune)
…Amazon Delivery Driver Strikes, Kills Child In Irvine (LAT)
- Drivers Beware: 5-Day Partial Closure of 210 Freeway Starts Today (SGV Tribune)
- Southern California Temperatures Soaring (Daily News, LB Post)
Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA