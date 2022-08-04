CAO: City Spent Bulk of Federal COVID Recovery Funds on Police and Firefighters. 0% on Homelessness (LA Taco)

Another 6th Street Bridge Think Piece, and Yes It Talks Bike Lanes (LAT)

LA County May Move Out of High Risk for COVID Infections Today (Daily News)

Check Out the Route for this Month’s CicLAvia (Hollywood Patch)

SD Seeks to Use Developer Impact Fees Equitably (San Diego Reader)

Big Donors Are Reshaping California Campaigns (CalMatters)

Uber Had a Positive Cash Flow Last Quarter but Remains Unprofitable. (The Verge)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Thank you for your ongoing support of Streetsblog’s work. We still need help closing a summer funding gap. If you haven’t already contributed, can you help us out today?