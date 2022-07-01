Today’s Headlines
- Emergency Room Visits Up As COVID Transmission Remains High In L.A. County (LAist)
- Healthy Streets Submits Signatures To Qualify For November Ballot (LAist)
- Metro Releases Eastside Gold Line EIR For Comments (Whittier Daily News)
- CicLAvia Returns Sunday July 10 (LAist)
- Electeds Celebrate Caltran Relinquishment of 710 Freeway Stub (Pasadena Now)
…Some Leaders Urge Pasadena To Give Land Back To People It Was Taken From (Pasadena Now)
- LB Unveils Fabulous New Rainbow Crosswalks (LB Post)
- L.A. County Joins High Desert Joint Powers Authority Focused On High-Speed Rail (AV Times)
- Newsom Approves CA Budget, With $17.5M For Relief From Gas Prices (LAT)
…Includes Rail and Active Transportation Funding
…Gas Tax Rises Slightly For Inflation Adjustment This Week (LAT)
- State Approves L.A. City Housing Element (Urbanize)
- Metro A Line Train Strikes, Kills Person In Downtown LB (LB Post)
- Metro E Line Train Crashes Into Amazon Van In South L.A. (CBS, Reddit)
- Carnage: Seven People Hospitalized From 710 Freeway Crash (LB Post)
…Person Killed In Head-On Collision On Agoura Road (Daily News)
…Pedestrian Killed On 405 Freeway In Sherman Oaks (Daily News)
- 6-Story, 29-Apartment, 35-Parking Space Mixed-Use Planned By Vermont/Sunset (Urbanize)
- 4-Story, 28-Unit, 27-Parking Space Apartments Planned In Hollywood (Urbanize)
Streetsblog will be off Monday July 4 to celebrate Independence Day – back Tuesday
