Today’s Headlines

  • Emergency Room Visits Up As COVID Transmission Remains High In L.A. County (LAist)
  • Healthy Streets Submits Signatures To Qualify For November Ballot (LAist)
  • Metro Releases Eastside Gold Line EIR For Comments (Whittier Daily News)
  • CicLAvia Returns Sunday July 10 (LAist)
  • Electeds Celebrate Caltran Relinquishment of 710 Freeway Stub (Pasadena Now)
    …Some Leaders Urge Pasadena To Give Land Back To People It Was Taken From (Pasadena Now)
  • LB Unveils Fabulous New Rainbow Crosswalks (LB Post)
  • L.A. County Joins High Desert Joint Powers Authority Focused On High-Speed Rail (AV Times)
  • Newsom Approves CA Budget, With $17.5M For Relief From Gas Prices (LAT)
    …Includes Rail and Active Transportation Funding
    …Gas Tax Rises Slightly For Inflation Adjustment This Week (LAT)
  • State Approves L.A. City Housing Element (Urbanize)
  • Metro A Line Train Strikes, Kills Person In Downtown LB (LB Post)
  • Metro E Line Train Crashes Into Amazon Van In South L.A. (CBS, Reddit)
  • Carnage: Seven People Hospitalized From 710 Freeway Crash (LB Post)
    …Person Killed In Head-On Collision On Agoura Road (Daily News)
    …Pedestrian Killed On 405 Freeway In Sherman Oaks (Daily News)
  • 6-Story, 29-Apartment, 35-Parking Space Mixed-Use Planned By Vermont/Sunset (Urbanize)
  • 4-Story, 28-Unit, 27-Parking Space Apartments Planned In Hollywood (Urbanize)

Streetsblog will be off Monday July 4 to celebrate Independence Day – back Tuesday

