- Metro Explores Land-Banking To Prevent Displacement from Transit Projects (Planetizen)
- More on the Griffith Park Road Closures, Traffic Calming Plans (LAist)
- Grand Jury: Anaheim Leaders Betrayed Voters on Angel Stadium Deal (Voice of OC)
- Industry Pushes Newsom to Allow Autonomous Trucking in California (Tech Crunch)
- Biden’s Proposal to Suspend Federal Gas Tax Comes with High Risk, Little Upside (The Hill)
- EU Approves Plan for All New Cars to Be Carbon Neutral by 2035 (LAT)
- Santa Monica Considers Parklet Program (SMDP)
- County Hospitalizations Slowly Moving Up in LA County (Daily News)
