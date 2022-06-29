Today’s Headlines

  • Metro Explores Land-Banking To Prevent Displacement from Transit Projects (Planetizen)
  • More on the Griffith Park Road Closures, Traffic Calming Plans (LAist)
  • Grand Jury: Anaheim Leaders Betrayed Voters on Angel Stadium Deal (Voice of OC)
  • Industry Pushes Newsom to Allow Autonomous Trucking in California (Tech Crunch)
  • Biden’s Proposal to Suspend Federal Gas Tax Comes with High Risk, Little Upside (The Hill)
  • EU Approves Plan for All New Cars to Be Carbon Neutral by 2035 (LAT)
  • Santa Monica Considers Parklet Program (SMDP)
  • County Hospitalizations Slowly Moving Up in LA County (Daily News)

Note: Joe is out for a couple of weeks on a well deserved trip with his family. Streetsblog will continue to be updated daily.