- City Council Poised to Ban Bike Repair/Sales on Public Property (LAist)
- When Introduced, I Wrote About Why This Is a Bad Bill (Google Docs)
- Enviros Now Oppose City’s River Master Plan (LAT)
- ‘Sheep Fire’ in SGV Grows to 990 Acres. Now 27% Contained (SGV Trib)
- E-Bike Share Launches in Pomona (CBS2)
- Pasadena Passes New Building Electrification Ordinance (Active SGV/Twitter)
- Spec News 1 Profiles Jon Jones and the Eastside Riders
- Former Pasadena Mayor Calls for End of Freeway Expansion (Daily Breeze)
- San Diego Approved a High-Rise with 443 Units, 52 Parking Spaces. (Fox 5)
- 7 Great State Parks You Can’t Miss (LAT)
Note: Joe is out for a couple of weeks on a well deserved trip with his family. Streetsblog will continue to be updated daily.