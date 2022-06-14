Today’s Headlines

  • City Council Poised to Ban Bike Repair/Sales on Public Property (LAist)
  • When Introduced, I Wrote About Why This Is a Bad Bill (Google Docs)
  • Enviros Now Oppose City’s River Master Plan (LAT)
  • ‘Sheep Fire’ in SGV Grows to 990 Acres. Now 27% Contained (SGV Trib)
  • E-Bike Share Launches in Pomona (CBS2)
  • Pasadena Passes New Building Electrification Ordinance (Active SGV/Twitter)
  • Spec News 1 Profiles Jon Jones and the Eastside Riders
  • Former Pasadena Mayor Calls for End of Freeway Expansion (Daily Breeze)
  • San Diego Approved a High-Rise with 443 Units, 52 Parking Spaces. (Fox 5)
  • 7 Great State Parks You Can’t Miss (LAT)

Note: Joe is out for a couple of weeks on a well deserved trip with his family. Streetsblog will continue to be updated daily.