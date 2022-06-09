Listen: Scary Subway Vent Shafts Sound Off In Bel-Air Video

It’s difficult to take this one seriously. The Bel-Air Association recently posted a video scaremongering about the Darth-Vader-breath-like noises that they think will emanate from proposed Metro subway ventilation shafts. The BAA opposes Metro’s future Sepulveda Transit Corridor subway “tunneling under our fragile hillside.”

This isn’t the first well-off white community to wig out over transit riders coming anywhere near. Beverly Hills, Bel-Air, and Sherman Oaks have all rallied against Metro subway plans, often as disingenuously and as amateurishly as this latest video. In fact, the video where Beverly Hills blew up its own high school (via special effects) just turned ten.

A week from today, Thursday June 16 from 6-8 p.m., Metro will host a hosting a virtual community meeting to provide an update on the Sepulveda Transit Corridor’s recently completed public scoping period. Registration and access details at Metro’s The Source.