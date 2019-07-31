Eyes on the Street: More Fun with Sherman Oaks Nimby Rail Rendering

Yesterday, Streetsblog ran a critique of the Sherman Oaks Homeowner Association push against aerial rail over Sepulveda Boulevard.

The article critiqued SOHA’s ridiculous rendering (below – from this presentation) of an aerial rail structure with a two- to three-story tall train. Actual Metro heavy rail is ~12 feet tall and runs in a ~20-foot tall tunnel. Compare the ~10-foot high van on the left to the 12-foot high rail car on the right (which is 100+ feet further away.) Attack of the giant train!

Looking closer at the image and Google street view, SBLA spotted other issues with the rendering. It portrays median-running rail as somehow closer to the viewer than several objects on the near side of the street.

Perhaps it’s asking too much that SOHA would make a near-accurate rendering. But then rail wouldn’t appear as intrusive as these nimbys want to think it would be.