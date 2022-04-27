Crosswalk Collective L.A. Posts Instructions for DIY Crosswalks

Photo from Crosswalk Collective L.A.'s How to Paint a Crosswalk page
Photo from Crosswalk Collective L.A.'s How to Paint a Crosswalk page

The Crosswalk Collective L.A. has posted its “How to Paint a Crosswalk” instructions showing a way that ordinary folks can go about adding crosswalks where cities have failed to. The “for educational purposes only” how-to guide includes materials, costs, selecting an intersection, and step-by-step instructions.

The Crosswalk Collective sprung onto the scene with professional-looking improvements in East Hollywood last month. They soon came to the attention of Streetsblog L.A. and USA (which included them in a round-up of do-it-yourself tactical urbanism) and NPR. The Collective recently added another couple of safety improvements at the Koreatown intersection of San Marino Street and Serrano Avenue.

New DIY crosswalks
New DIY crosswalks in Koreatown, courtesy of the Crosswalk Collective L.A. – photo by Joe Linton/Streetsblog

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

City Officially Unveils “Continental Crosswalk,” Promises 50 More in Next Three Months

By Damien Newton |
No pedestrian left behind? At a just concluded press conference at the newly installed continental crosswalk, commonly known as a zebra crosswalk, at 5th and Spring in Downtown Los Angeles, Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa announced a new program to replace traditional pedestrian crossings with the more visible crosswalk pictured above. Continental crosswalks feature two-foot wide yellow […]

Fix the Law That Criminalizes L.A.’s Pedestrians

By Joe Linton |
In his insightful article “Struggling student a victim of high fines and misdemeanors,” Los Angeles Times columnist Steve Lopez clearly lays out the human cost of so-called “jaywalking” tickets. SBLA includes “jaywalking” in quotes because the term was invented by the auto lobby last century to re-frame how people think about street safety. The column profiles Eduardo Lopez, a […]