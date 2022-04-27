Crosswalk Collective L.A. Posts Instructions for DIY Crosswalks

The Crosswalk Collective L.A. has posted its “How to Paint a Crosswalk” instructions showing a way that ordinary folks can go about adding crosswalks where cities have failed to. The “for educational purposes only” how-to guide includes materials, costs, selecting an intersection, and step-by-step instructions.

The Crosswalk Collective sprung onto the scene with professional-looking improvements in East Hollywood last month. They soon came to the attention of Streetsblog L.A. and USA (which included them in a round-up of do-it-yourself tactical urbanism) and NPR. The Collective recently added another couple of safety improvements at the Koreatown intersection of San Marino Street and Serrano Avenue.