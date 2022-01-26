Eyes on the 6th Street Bridge: Concrete Arch Pours Completed

The city of Los Angeles Bureau of Engineering recently wrapped up pouring concrete on the monumental arches of the new Sixth Street Viaduct. Last week several media outlets, including KNBC4, reported on the final pour on the last of the bridge’s twenty arches. The new $588 million replacement bridge will connect Boyle Heights with downtown Los Angeles. It is scheduled to be completed this summer.

We've been hard at work getting the Sixth Street Viaduct ready in time for its summer completion. This week we wrapped up the final concrete pour on our arches and were joined by City Engineer, Gary Lee Moore 🦺 👷‍♀️ Have a great weekend, everyone! Photos courtesy of Gary Leonard pic.twitter.com/ZQqYAN5K2f — 6thStViaduct (@6thStViaduct) January 21, 2022

Streetsblog checked out the site today. The new structure doesn’t look all that different than SBLA’s update in November 2021, but nonetheless below are even more bridge progress photos.

The final arches to be completed are on the downtown side of the bridge.

There is quite a bit of recent progress on the spiral access ramp that will connect cyclists and pedestrians to the park to be built under the new structure. Streetsblog Communities editor Sahra Sulaiman posted photos showcasing the spiral ramp as part of the bridge model showcased at the 2015 project groundbreaking. The main spiral is just east of the Los Angeles River, on the north/upstream side of the bridge. The spiral ramp connects to both the north and south sides of the bridge, as it includes an offshoot ramp that travels under the roadway, joining to its downstream side.

The spiral ramp connections are now in progress.