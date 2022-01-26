Eyes on the 6th Street Bridge: Concrete Arch Pours Completed

The monumental new 6th Street Viaduct is nearing completion. Photos by Joe Linton/Streetsblog L.A.
The city of Los Angeles Bureau of Engineering recently wrapped up pouring concrete on the monumental arches of the new Sixth Street Viaduct. Last week several media outlets, including KNBC4, reported on the final pour on the last of the bridge’s twenty arches. The new $588 million replacement bridge will connect Boyle Heights with downtown Los Angeles. It is scheduled to be completed this summer.

Streetsblog checked out the site today. The new structure doesn’t look all that different than SBLA’s update in November 2021, but nonetheless below are even more bridge progress photos.

The final arches to be completed are on the downtown side of the bridge.

View of the newly completed 6th Street Viaduct arches - from the downtown end
The final
The final arch on the Sixth Street Viaduct – the downstream arch on the downtown side of the bridge. Concrete is inside the wooden falsework.
xxx
The new Sixth Street Viaduct today – view from downtown’s Santa Fe Avenue looking east
xxx
The nearly-completed Sixth Street Viaduct over the L.A. River – view from the 7th Street Viaduct

There is quite a bit of recent progress on the spiral access ramp that will connect cyclists and pedestrians to the park to be built under the new structure. Streetsblog Communities editor Sahra Sulaiman posted photos showcasing the spiral ramp as part of the bridge model showcased at the 2015 project groundbreaking. The main spiral is just east of the Los Angeles River, on the north/upstream side of the bridge. The spiral ramp connects to both the north and south sides of the bridge, as it includes an offshoot ramp that travels under the roadway, joining to its downstream side.

The spiral that will let cyclists and pedestrians access the riverbed, proposed park and soccerfields, etc. from the bridge deck. Sahra Sulaiman/Streetsblog L.A.
The spiral that will let cyclists and pedestrians access the Pico Aliso neighborhood park and soccer fields, etc. from the bridge deck. Sahra Sulaiman/Streetsblog L.A.
Cyclists spiral their way down to the riverbed from the model deck of the 6th Street Viaduct. Sahra Sulaiman/Streetsblog L.A.
Cyclists spiral their way down to the ground level from the model deck of the 6th Street Viaduct. Sahra Sulaiman/Streetsblog L.A.

The spiral ramp connections are now in progress.

6thStBridge09Jan2022
Sixth Street Viaduct spiral walk/bike access ramp – view west from Mission Road at 6th Street
View
Sixth Street Viaduct spiral walk/bike access ramp – view east from river area. The ramp on the right is the offshoot that goes below the roadway connecting to the downstream side of the new bridge.

