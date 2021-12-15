Today’s Headlines
- More On Assemblymember Cristina Garcia’s Bill To Curb Freeway Expansion (LB Post)
- LAT Editorial: Legalize Street Vendors
- Report: Reduced Vehicle Emissions Has Meant Fewer Deaths (LAT)
- Norwalk Celebrates Its First Electric Bus (@cityofnorwalkca Instagram)
- Manhattan Beach Restaurant Owners Against Taking Away Outdoor Dining (Daily Breeze)
- Streets for All Asks You To Complete A Survey On Larchmont Transportation
- Metro Asks You To Complete A Survey On the Central L.A. River Path
- Gordon Price Seeks and Finds L.A.’s Missing Middle Housing (Viewpoint Vancouver)
