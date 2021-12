Today’s Headlines

As COVID Surges, CA Resumes Indoor Mask Mandate (LAT, Daily News)

…Judge Rules: Yes, Vax Mandates Apply To Police (LAT)

…Judge Rules: Yes, Vax Mandates Apply To Police (LAT) New Metro Bus Schedules Take Effect This Sunday (The Source)

Metro Transit Ridership Ticked Upward In November (The Source)

Man Fatally Struck By B Line In Hollywood (LAT, MSN, ABC7)

Carnage: Hit-and-Run Driver Kills One In Palmdale (AV Times)

…Driver Arrested In Deadly Reseda Hit-and-Run (CBS2)

…Driver Arrested In Deadly Reseda Hit-and-Run (CBS2) San Francisco Welcomes Train Electrification Infrastructure (SBCA)

Gas Prices Dip, Just Complain About High Price Now (L.A. Magazine)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA