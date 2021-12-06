This Week In Livable Streets
Metro’s lower 710 Freeway widening listening sessions, Rock the Boulevard and more:
- Varies – L.A. County Public Health’s 2 p.m. COVID-19 briefings are one or two days each week. Watch at the County Channel, Channel 94 on most cable systems, or via the County of Los Angeles Facebook page, where broadcast briefings are archived.
- Wednesday 12/8 and Thursday 12/9 – Metro’s lower 710 Freeway widening task force will host two virtual listening sessions this week. Per Metro, the sessions are “designed to present information on the work of the 710 Task Force and, most importantly, to gain your input as community members on how the work of the task force can best reflect your community’s needs, goals and priorities.” After the feds, the state, and the Metro board canned a $6 billion widening project there, theoretically Metro is looking to “develop multimodal transportation solutions and move people and goods through the corridor in a more sustainable manner.” Listening sessions will take place Wednesday 12/8, from 5:30-7 p.m. (sign up via Metro Zoom page), and Thursday 12/9, from 10-11:30 a.m. (sign up via Metro Zoom page). Additional details at Metro 710 Freeway widening project page.
- Thursday 12/9 – L.A. City Councilmember Kevin de Leon and Streets L.A. will host a virtual community meeting on the city’s planned and funded Rock the Boulevard (RTB) complete streets project sited for Eagle Rock Boulevard from York Boulevard to Colorado Boulevard. The city plans to make this area more walkable, bikeable, and business friendly. The second of two meetings will take place Thursday at 5:30 p.m. Meeting details at the city’s project webpage or flier. RSVP at city form. For additional information, contact Adeena, Senior Project Coordinator at streetsla-rtb[at]lacity.org or (323) 369-6326.
