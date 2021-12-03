Today’s Headlines

  • Metro Approves Policing Contract Extension (LAist, Daily News)
  • CicLAvia Coming To South L.A. This Sunday (LAist)
  • Metro Kicks Off Sepulveda Transit EIR Comment Period (Urbanize)
  • Santa Monica Wants Feedback On Making Ocean Avenue More Welcoming (LAist)
  • CA Approves $73M For L.A. Vets Supportive Housing (Urbanize)
  • Emails Show How Huizar Helped Developers Beat the System (L.A. Taco)
  • Alissa Walker: Mayor Garcetti Ignored Serial Harasser Aide (NY Mag)

