Today’s Headlines
- Metro Approves Policing Contract Extension (LAist, Daily News)
- CicLAvia Coming To South L.A. This Sunday (LAist)
- Metro Kicks Off Sepulveda Transit EIR Comment Period (Urbanize)
- Santa Monica Wants Feedback On Making Ocean Avenue More Welcoming (LAist)
- CA Approves $73M For L.A. Vets Supportive Housing (Urbanize)
- Emails Show How Huizar Helped Developers Beat the System (L.A. Taco)
- Alissa Walker: Mayor Garcetti Ignored Serial Harasser Aide (NY Mag)
Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA