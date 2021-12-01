Today’s Headlines
- Reminder: Metro Resumes Fare Collection On January 10 (The Source)
- Metro Seeking Public Comment On Sepulveda Transit Alternatives (The Source)
- The Source Previews Tomorrow’s Metro Board Meeting
- L.A. Approves Using Eminent Domain To Complete Expo Path (NBC, Biking in L.A.)
- Court Quashes Legal Challenge To CA High-Speed Rail (LAT)
- Carnage: Driver Kills Woman Walking On Freeway In Highland Park (LAT)
…Serious Injuries In Santa Clarita Freeway Crash (SC Signal)
…Fatal Hit-and-Run Driver Sentenced To 2 Years Prison (SGV Tribune)
- L.A. Adopts Housing Element Plan (Urbanize)
- L.A. Votes To Push State To Better Support Street Vendors (LAist)
- Take Metro To This Sunday’s South L.A. CicLAvia (The Source)
Please support independent journalism – donate to Streetsblog L.A.
Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA